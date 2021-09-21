HM Customs Extended Opening Hours – Voyage 44

The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs:

HM Customs would like to advise the public that due to the increased volume of cargo expected to arrive on Voyage 44 of the MV Helena, their opening hours will be extended on the following days:

Date Extended opening hours Thursday, 23 September 4pm – 5:30pm Friday, 24 September 4pm – 5:30pm Saturday, 25 September 9am – 1pm Monday, 27 September 4pm – 5:30pm

These extended opening hours should allow the clearance of cargo from the wharf to be completed in a timely manner.

HM Customs would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation. .

SHG

