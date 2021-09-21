St Helena Government

HM Customs Extended Opening Hours – Voyage 44

21 September 2021

The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs:

HM Customs would like to advise the public that due to the increased volume of cargo expected to arrive on Voyage 44 of the MV Helena, their opening hours will be extended on the following days:

DateExtended opening hours
Thursday, 23 September4pm – 5:30pm 
Friday, 24 September4pm – 5:30pm
Saturday, 25 September9am – 1pm
Monday, 27 September4pm – 5:30pm

These extended opening hours should allow the clearance of cargo from the wharf to be completed in a timely manner.

HM Customs would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation. .

SHG
21 September 2021

