Cyber Security Presentation – Monday, 11 October 2021

Are you interested in protecting your computer systems and networks from information disclosure, theft or damage to your hardware, software or electronic data? If yes, then come along to a Cyber Security presentation at the Museum of St Helena at 7pm on Monday, 11 October 2021.

The presentation and Q&A session will be delivered by visiting UK Government Cyber Security Specialist, Wes Lewis, and will be based around the following topics:

Strategic Support – Risks and threats to St Helena, Governance and Cyber Essentials for the Island

– Risks and threats to St Helena, Governance and Cyber Essentials for the Island Operational Support – Cyber-attacks and defences, protecting your systems and mitigating against attacks

– Cyber-attacks and defences, protecting your systems and mitigating against attacks Citizen Support – Guides for parents, young people and internet safety for all.

If you require any additional information about Monday’s presentation, then please contact SHG’s IT Section Manager, Jeremy Roberts, via: jeremy.roberts@sainthelena.gov.sh or CSSF Programme Manager, Samantha Cherrett, via: samantha.cherrett@fcdo.gov.uk

