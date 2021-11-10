Contact details for Councillors in each district

Members of the public who would like to raise any queries or concerns with their Councillors are advised of the contact details for the Councillor in each district:

District Councillor Telephone Number Longwood Cllr Rosemary Bargo 23663 Jamestown Cllr Gillian Brooks 23505 Half Tree Hollow Cllr Ronald Coleman 24250 Alarm Forest Cllr Dr Corinda Essex 22038 St Pauls Cllr Robert Midwinter 51500 Levelwood Cllr Karl Thrower 61720 Blue Hill and Sandy Bay Cllr Andrew Turner 23235

Residents are encouraged to contact the Councillor in their district but can choose to contact a Councillor allocated to a different area if they wish to do so.

Messages for any Councillor can be left with staff in the Legislative Council Office who are contactable on telephone numbers 22470 and 22590.

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

SHG

10 November 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh