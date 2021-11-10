Contact details for Councillors in each district

10 November 2021
Members of the public who would like to raise any queries or concerns with their Councillors are advised of the contact details for the Councillor in each district:
|District
|Councillor
|Telephone Number
|Longwood
|Cllr Rosemary Bargo
|23663
|Jamestown
|Cllr Gillian Brooks
|23505
|Half Tree Hollow
|Cllr Ronald Coleman
|24250
|Alarm Forest
|Cllr Dr Corinda Essex
|22038
|St Pauls
|Cllr Robert Midwinter
|51500
|Levelwood
|Cllr Karl Thrower
|61720
|Blue Hill and Sandy Bay
|Cllr Andrew Turner
|23235
Residents are encouraged to contact the Councillor in their district but can choose to contact a Councillor allocated to a different area if they wish to do so.
Messages for any Councillor can be left with staff in the Legislative Council Office who are contactable on telephone numbers 22470 and 22590.
Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.
SHG
10 November 2021