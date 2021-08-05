St Helena Government

Advance Notice for Port Control Crane Lifts

5 August 2021

The following is a public announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that a 48-hour advance notice is needed for any crane operation requests. This is due to a limited number of authorised staff being available to operate the crane at this time.  

Anyone requesting crane lifts is advised to contact, Logistics Coordinator, Gene Henry, Port Control on Tel: 22750.  

Port Control apologises for any inconvenience. The public is thanked for their continued support.

4 August 2021

