Advance Notice for Port Control Crane Lifts

The following is a public announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that a 48-hour advance notice is needed for any crane operation requests. This is due to a limited number of authorised staff being available to operate the crane at this time.

Anyone requesting crane lifts is advised to contact, Logistics Coordinator, Gene Henry, Port Control on Tel: 22750.

Port Control apologises for any inconvenience. The public is thanked for their continued support.

SHG

4 August 2021

