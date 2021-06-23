Titan Airways June Flight Delay – Update

The Titan Airways B757 had developed a minor technical fault that requires a replacement part. Titan Airways will fly this part to St Helena tomorrow on a specially arranged flight.

The Titan Airways, Ascension shuttle flight, is now scheduled to operate on Friday, 25 June 2021.

Subsequently the flight from St Helena to London Stansted (via Accra) is now scheduled to operate on Saturday, 26 June 2021.

This is subject to favourable weather conditions.

Please see the revised flight times below- all local times:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time Friday

25 JUN 21 ZT9652 1000 Local St Helena

FHSH/ HLE Ascension Island

FHAW /ASI 1210 Local Friday

25 JUN 21 ZT9653 1410 Local Ascension Island

FHAW / ASI St Helena

FHSH / HLE 1620 Local Saturday

26 JUN 21 ZT9654 0900 Local St Helena

FHSH / HLE Accra

DGAA/ACC 1300 Local Saturday

26 JUN 21 ZT9654 1345 Local Accra

DGAA/ACC London Stansted

EGSS /STN 2155 Local

Check-in opening time for the departure from St Helena to Ascension on Friday, 25 June 2021, is as previously advised at 7.30am.

Check-in opening time for the departure from St Helena to London, Stansted on Saturday, 26 June is as previously advised at 5am.

For those passengers who need a pre-departure COVID-19 test (possibly required if you are transiting to another country after landing at Stansted), a testing clinic will be open at the Flu Pod at the General Hospital at 9am on Friday, 25 June.

If you require a test, bookings should be made with the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, via grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500. A pre-departure COVID-19 test costs £75.00.

Persons are required to make payment at the Pharmacy, prior to being tested, and will be asked to provide their receipt of payment at the Flu Pod testing clinic. Failure to produce a receipt of payment will result in not receiving a test.

Test results will be available at the welcome desk at St Helena Airport on Saturday, 26 June.

Due to the change in the schedule, passengers travelling to the UK will now only be able to access their Passenger Locator Form 48 hours before the new arrival date and time at London Stansted. Passengers will also need to check their COVID-19 Test package to ensure that this is still valid.

SHG

23 June 2021