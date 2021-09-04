Titan Airways Charter Flight – Monday, 6 September – Further Update

The Titan Airways Charter flight, scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport on Monday, 6 September, from London, Stansted, has now been delayed a day. The flight will now depart at 4.15am on Tuesday, 7 September.

This is due to poor weather conditions forecast for St Helena.

St Helena Government (SHG) and Titan Airways are planning to operate the flights as follows:

We anticipate check-in at London Stansted now opening at around 1.15am on Tuesday, 7 September.

All passengers are advised that as this is a one-day delay from Stansted and Accra, they will not be required to obtain a new pre-departure test result.

In the interim, passengers are advised that they should social distance, avoid large gatherings and follow best practice hand and respiratory hygiene. Passengers should not proceed to Stansted Airport if they, or any person they have been in contact with, experience symptoms of COVID-19. Alternative testing arrangements will be in place on arrival at St Helena.

Shuttle flights between St Helena and Ascension Island are now anticipated to operate on Wednesday, 8, and Thursday, 9 September, with the return to London Stansted from St Helena (via Accra) being Friday, 10 September. Actual departure and arrival times are as previously announced albeit with this one-day delay.

All passengers are currently being contacted and should there be any changes to the above, this will be communicated as required.

SHG

4 September 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh