St Helena Sea Rescue Service: Safety Advice for Swimming in the Ocean

14 December 2021
Summer is here and the festive season is fast approaching. During this time many of us enjoy participating in ocean-based activities, with swimming being one of the most popular amongst all ages.
The Sea Rescue Service would like to give the following safety advice for swimming in the ocean:
- Do not go swimming alone
- Take some time to observe the ocean before entering. If there are signs of a swell you can then decide if the swell is too big before you enter the water
- Take note as to where the life rings are located in the area in which you are swimming
- Life rings are for use in an emergency situation only; do not remove the life rings for any other purpose, as an emergency situation may then arise when someone really needs them.
If you get caught in big swells:
- Do not swim back to shore as this will be unsafe
- Swim out to sea, away from the big swells and remain there until the swells have passed
- If you cannot return to shore due to the swell, signal to shore for help.
If you happen to see a person fall into the water, or experience difficulty in the water:
- Throw in a life ring or any form of floatation device
- Raise the alarm, Call 999 and ask for the Sea Rescue Service
- Stay on the line with the 999 operator and give as much information as possible.
The Sea Rescue Service wishes everyone a safe festive season and a Happy New Year.
SHG
