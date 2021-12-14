St Helena Government

St Helena Sea Rescue Service: Safety Advice for Swimming in the Ocean

14 December 2021

Summer is here and the festive season is fast approaching. During this time many of us enjoy participating in ocean-based activities, with swimming being one of the most popular amongst all ages.  

The Sea Rescue Service would like to give the following safety advice for swimming in the ocean:

  • Do not go swimming alone
  • Take some time to observe the ocean before entering.  If there are signs of a swell you can then decide if the swell is too big before you enter the water
  • Take note as to where the life rings are located in the area in which you are swimming
  • Life rings are for use in an emergency situation only; do not remove the life rings for any other purpose, as an emergency situation may then arise when someone really needs them.

If you get caught in big swells:

  • Do not swim back to shore as this will be unsafe
  • Swim out to sea, away from the big swells and remain there until the swells have passed
  • If you cannot return to shore due to the swell, signal to shore for help.

If you happen to see a person fall into the water, or experience difficulty in the water:

  • Throw in a life ring or any form of floatation device
  • Raise the alarm, Call 999 and ask for the Sea Rescue Service
  • Stay on the line with the 999 operator and give as much information as possible.

The Sea Rescue Service wishes everyone a safe festive season and a Happy New Year.

 

