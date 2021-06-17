St Helena Police Report 7 June – 13 June 2021

During the period of Monday, 7 June, to Sunday, 13 June 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 37 reports, resulting in two arrests.



One person was arrested for an Assault and has now been charged to appear before the court, with conditions.



Another person was arrested for being Over the Prescribed Limit and being in possession of cannabis – they were charged to appear before the court.



Other reports dealt with included one of Criminal damage, a missing person, two Road Traffic Offences and a Road Traffic Collision – all reports are still under investigation.



A report of Anti-social behaviour and two reports of Concern for safety were dealt with by officers.



This week Police pro-actively carried out a number of Community Engagements as well as serving summons and court letters.



St Helena Police would like to thank the community and partnering agencies for their continued support and assistance in keeping St Helena safe.



Until next time, have a good week and stay safe!

SHG

17 June 2021