St Helena Police Report 14-27 June

During the period of Monday, 14 June to Sunday, 27 June 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 85 reports resulting in eight arrests.

Between 14 and 20 June there were two arrests. One person was arrested for Conspiracy to commit a criminal act/assist an offence and is now on bail with conditions.

Another person was arrested for a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and is now on bail with conditions.

Other reports dealt with were Anti-social behaviour, Harassment, Burglary and Road Traffic offences which are all under investigation.

Between 21 and 27 June there were six arrests. One person was arrested for Grievous Bodily Harm and is now on bail with conditions.

One person was arrested for being Over the Prescribed Limit and has now been charged to appear before the court.

Four persons were arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to commit burglaries and are now on bail with conditions.

There was a Road Traffic offence which is still under investigation.

Reports of Concern for safety, Road Traffic offences, a missing persons and Anti-social behaviour were dealt with by officers.

Police have been proactively carrying out a number of Community Engagements as well as serving summons and court letters during the past two weeks.

St Helena Police would like to thank the community and partnering agencies for their continued support and assistance in keeping St Helena safe

28 June 2021