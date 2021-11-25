Police Appeal for Information, Theft of Electric Garden Appliance

St Helena Police are appealing for information relating to the theft of a Black & Decker Grass Strimmer. This incident occurred in the area of Longwood Gate during the evening of Friday, 19, and morning of Saturday, 20 November 2021.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to steal property belonging to another and these incidents will always be thoroughly investigated by the Police.

Members of the public who might have seen someone committing this offence or have any information relating to this, regardless of how minor they may consider their information to be, are asked to please contact the Police on telephone 22626, to speak with a police officer of their choice or via email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh, quoting reference: HEHN9398

All calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence

SHG

25 November 2021