Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine arrives on-Island

Arriving on the Titan Airways Charter flight from Stansted on Tuesday, 9 November 2021 was a consignment of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (see photo attached). The Pfizer vaccine (as it is more commonly termed) is an approved vaccine against COVID-19.

One of the advantages of the Pfizer vaccine is that it has been approved for vaccination of children and young people aged 12-17. Currently for this age range, it is advised that one dose of the vaccine gives good protection against getting seriously ill. Vaccinating children and young people can also help stop the spread of COVID-19 to other people, including within schools and at home.

The Pfizer vaccine is also being offered as a booster. Persons who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago and who fall into a priority category for vaccination, are now eligible to receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as a booster. On St Helena, the priority categories are:

Frontline workers across all Portfolios, involved in the arrivals process to the Island and the COVID-19 response

Frontline workers in the Health and Social Care Portfolio

Clients, residents and staff at the Island’s Care institutions

Persons who are extremely clinically vulnerable.

The Health Services Directorate will shortly be contacting parents and carers of children and young people aged 12-17 and persons in the priority categories above to invite them to make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

A further consignment of Pfizer vaccine is expected on the Titan Airways Charter Flight on 29 November 2021. This will be made available to all persons who have not previously been vaccinated as well as all persons aged 50+ who are eligible for a booster. More information will follow nearer the flight arrival time.

SHG

12 November 2021