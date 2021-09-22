Lynette Joshua achieves Level 4 certificate in Teaching and Learning

Year 5 Teacher of St Pauls Primary School, Lynette Joshua, has recently achieved a Level 4 Certificate in Teaching & Learning.



The course comprising three modules – Understanding principles of learning and teaching, Teaching an effective lesson, and Facilitating active learning through effective teaching and assessment – was led by previous Teacher Training Advisor, Frazer Stone.



Lynette commented:



“I am very proud and pleased to have gained a distinction in my Level 4. It was challenging completing this course alongside of a fulltime teaching role, however, with encouragement and support from family and work colleagues and self-motivation, I finally completed.

‘Doing this course side-by-side with my work actually helped me to further develop myself in my

teaching and learning and to understand various theories and concepts. Thanks are extended to my tutor and former Teacher Trainer, Frazer Stone, for their support and guidance throughout.”



Portfolio Director of Education, Skills & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, concluded:



“We are proud of Lynette’s achievement. To gain a distinction is fantastic! I encourage Lynette to put into practice all that she has learnt to further improve the quality of teaching and learning in her classroom and support our drive in raising attainment in Primary. Well done Lynette! ”



Congratulations are extended to Lynette.

22 September 2021