First Flight Operation Under the Travel Corridor

The flight planned for Tuesday, 11 May 2021, will be the first one operating under the travel corridor between St Helena and Ascension Island. Persons who have been resident on St Helena and Ascension for 14 days or more prior to the flight will be able to travel freely between the two islands, without the requirement for quarantine. The travel corridor will remain in place for as long as both islands remain free from community spread of COVID-19.

St Helena to Ascension

All persons who have been resident on St Helena for the 14 days prior to flight departure will be able to forego Compulsory Isolation upon arrival at Ascension Island. Further detail can be found at: https://www.ascension.gov.ac/ascension-agrees-travel-corridor-to-st-helena

UK/Accra to St Helena to Ascension

Transit passengers from the UK and Accra will be required to quarantine overnight at Bradley’s Camp on St Helena on Monday, 10 May. They will then join the flight to Ascension Island on Tuesday, 11 May.

Having originated from countries where COVID-19 is present, transit passengers will be tested on arrival at Ascension Island and will be required to undergo Compulsory Isolation.

Ascension to St Helena

All passengers who have been resident on Ascension Island for the 14 days prior to their departure for St Helena will be exempted from quarantine and testing requirements at St Helena. Once the arrivals processes are complete at St Helena Airport, these persons are able to move freely around the Island.

Passengers in this category will need to make their own transport and accommodation arrangements. For help booking with local accommodation providers, advice can be sought from the Ascension Island bookings team via: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

If a passenger from Ascension Island has not been resident there for the 14 days prior to the flight, they will still be required to quarantine upon arrival at St Helena. However, the standard 14-day quarantine period will be reduced by the number of days the passenger was resident on Ascension immediately prior to the flight. Home quarantine or quarantine at an approved property is preferred: Bradley’s Quarantine Facility will be available only in exceptional circumstances.

Ascension to St Helena to Accra/UK

Transit passengers from Ascension will reside on St Helena for one night (Tuesday, 11 May) prior to joining the flight to Accra and the UK on Wednesday, 12 May.

If the passenger was resident on Ascension Island for the 14 days prior to their departure for St Helena, once they have completed the arrivals processes at St Helena Airport, they will be able to move around the Island freely. Passengers will need to make their own transport and accommodation arrangements. For help booking with local accommodation providers, advice can be sought from the Ascension Island flight bookings team via: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac

If the passenger was not resident on Ascension Island for the 14 days prior to their departure for St Helena, they will be required to quarantine at Bradley’s Camp.

What to expect at the Airport and on board the flight

All passengers will be required to wear a face mask and adhere to best practice hand and respiratory hygiene. Passengers can view their flight pack for further details.

Passengers will be segregated by category on board the flight. Firstly, those that are travelling between St Helena and Ascension or vice versa will be separated from passengers who are in transit. Separate categories will be created for those instances where a passenger originates at St Helena or Ascension but does not meet the 14-day stay on-Island prior to the flight.

Passengers are advised to follow the directions from staff at the Airport and from the flight crew. Any queries or further questions on the travel corridor can be directed to: communitycovid-19@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

5 May 2021