Final Call to Receive First Dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine

Members of the public born on or before 24 April, 2003 wishing to receive a first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine will have a final opportunity to receive their first dose at the vaccination clinic at the Flu Pod (General Hospital) on Saturday, 24 April, between 9am and 2pm. There will be allocated times for administering first doses of the vaccine on this day.

You are required to book an appointment in advance by contacting Peta Henry at the General Hospital via email: peta.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22998.

Unfortunately, due to logistical reasons, any persons arriving at the clinic for a first dose without a booked appointment will not be able to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, persons born after 24 April 2003 will not be able to receive the vaccine at this time as the AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently licenced for use in under 18s. Anyone under the age of 18 who presents for vaccination will therefore be declined.

All persons who will turn 18 years after 24 April 2021 are advised to be attentive for any further updates regarding vaccinations.

Members of the public will be aware of the recent international news reports regarding, the AstraZeneca vaccine and extremely rare cases of blood clots. The Health Directorate will continue to administer the AstraZeneca as theMHRA (the UK’s independent regulator) and theJCVI(the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) have advised that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks for the vast majority of adults.

The MHRA also provided further advice with regards to the rare blood clots occurring; they have provided a list of rare and complex conditions, of which, if any are present those persons should not receive the vaccine. Currently on St Helena there is no evidence that any of the rare conditions listed are prevalent and out of 93% of the Island’s population who received the first dose, no one experienced severe allergic reactions.

We would encourage you to be vaccinated in order to protect yourself and to protect the community.

20 April 2021