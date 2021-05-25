‘World No Tobacco Day’ Information Stall

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is on Monday, 31 May. Created by the World Health Organization (WHO), this year’s campaign focuses on ‘commit to quit’.

In recognition of WNTD, the Health Service Directorate will be holding a stall at the Jamestown Market between 9am and 1pm on Monday, 31 May 2021, to highlight the dangers of tobacco use, showcase the wider range of Nicotine Replacement Therapy products soon to be available on St Helena and talk about the new St Helena Stop Smoking Service (SSS).

The Health Service Directorate looks forward to seeing you there.

SHG

25 May 2021