World Cancer Day Information Stall

The Onocology Clincal Nurse Specalist distributing leaflets to a member of the public

Today, Thursday 4 February 2021, is World Cancer Day – a day used to inform and encourage people on Cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment.

In recognition of the day, the Health Directorate will be distributing information leaflets and talking to members of the public at the Jamestown Market today, Thursday 4 February, until 2pm, about how to reduce your risk of cancer, the various types of Cancer, as well as how to detect Cancer.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

4 February 2021