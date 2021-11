The Rock Guards would like to inform the public that they will be carrying out a controlled rock removal in the West Rocks area between 12 noon and 4pm on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

Members of the public are asked not to approach this area whilst works are being carried out. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

1 November 2021