Visitor Information Services Closure, Friday, 23 July 2021

Visitor Information Services would like to advise the public that the Tourist Office in Jamestown will be closed on Friday, 23 July 2021, for staff to undertake training.

Anyone with an urgent enquiry can contact mobile number: 66603.

Normal opening hours will resume on Monday, 26 July 2021.

The team apologises for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation.

19 July 2021