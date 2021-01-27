Visitor Information Service Out For Tender

St Helena Government (SHG) is today, Wednesday 27 January 2021, pleased to announce the opportunity to tender for St Helena’s Visitor Information Service called ‘Destination St Helena’. This is an exciting opportunity to help facilitate more tourism revenue for businesses on St Helena and to increase our international profile.

Prior to April 2021, the Visitor Information Service has been known as the Tourist Office and has been operated by Enterprise St Helena (ESH). After 31 March 2021, ESH will cease to exist in its current form; strategic marketing policy and public relations will become the responsibility of SHG, whilst information services, events organisation and the St Helena Tourism website will become part of this contract for services, provided by the private sector.

The Mission of Destination St Helena is to encourage and support people to ‘live, work and visit’ on St Helena Island. The reception visitors receive by the Service contributes to their overall experience and will often shape their perceptions of the Island. It is therefore important for visitors to receive a friendly welcome and exceptional customer service.

The key objectives of the Service include but are not limited to:

Providing information for visitors to the Island

Providing quality and efficient customer service with knowledgeable and friendly staff and volunteers

Creating a wide awareness of St Helena on a global scale in line with the Island’s Tourism Strategy

Facilitating a quality and value for money visitor experience for all visitors including tourists, researchers, business visitors and digital nomads

Organising important events which attract an international presence

Facilitate a growth of online traffic to external digital platforms representing on-Island Destination Management Companies and on-Island information and booking resources

Ensuring a value for money service for the taxpayer.

The contract, worth up to £100,000, will be let for an initial three year term from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2024, with a possibility to extend for a further two years. The existing St Helena Tourism drop-in centre on the ground floor of the Canister can be available for use if required as accommodation. As well as staff, the budget will need to be used to host the website, fund events, print materials and pay for other overheads.

Full documentation and the specifications can be found on the SHG e-procurement system which can be accessed via: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/sainthelena following registration on the system. The deadline for submissions is 12 noon (GMT) on Monday, 22 February 2021.

