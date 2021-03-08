St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Vaccination Programme – Update

8 March 2021

The Island wide vaccination programme has been open to all eligible members of the public since Monday, 1 March 2021.

The total number of people who have received doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine between 1-5 March are 1024. The remaining 97 persons who received their first dose in January were among these, receiving their second dose, and thus becoming fully vaccinated front line workers.

DateFirst DoseSecond DoseTotal Doses administered
26 – 28 January107 107
26 February 1010
01 – 05 March927971024
   1,141 Total

The total number of first and second doses administered on-Island so far is 1141. 

These numbers indicate that approximately 30% of the Islands eligible population have been vaccinated. 

SHG continues to encourage you to become vaccinated in order to protect yourself and the wider community. 

Note to Editors

The numerical data within this Press Release is based on preliminary calculations of the vaccination programme thus far.

SHG
8 March 2021

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh