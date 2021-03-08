Vaccination Programme – Update

The Island wide vaccination programme has been open to all eligible members of the public since Monday, 1 March 2021.

The total number of people who have received doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine between 1-5 March are 1024. The remaining 97 persons who received their first dose in January were among these, receiving their second dose, and thus becoming fully vaccinated front line workers.

Date First Dose Second Dose Total Doses administered 26 – 28 January 107 107 26 February 10 10 01 – 05 March 927 97 1024 1,141 Total

The total number of first and second doses administered on-Island so far is 1141.

These numbers indicate that approximately 30% of the Islands eligible population have been vaccinated.

SHG continues to encourage you to become vaccinated in order to protect yourself and the wider community.

The numerical data within this Press Release is based on preliminary calculations of the vaccination programme thus far.

