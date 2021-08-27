Updated Register of Electors Published

27 August 2021
The 2021 Register of Electors has been updated and published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This Register is effective from 27 August 2021 and is the Register that will be used in the General Election this year. Only those named on this Register will be able to vote, stand, sponsor or support someone to stand for election.
The 2021 Register of Electors will be available on the St Helena Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.
Alternatively, hard copies of the Register will be available for viewing early next week from any of the Assistant Registration Officers or from the following locations:
- Post & Customer Services Centre, Jamestown
- Public Library, Jamestown
- ENRPPD Offices, Scotland
- The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown
- Rural sub-Post Offices and retailers
- The Office of the Administrator on Ascension Island.
All information relating to the upcoming General Election is available online here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/general-election-2021/
SHG
