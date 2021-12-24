Update On Flights To St Helena – March 2022 And Beyond

St Helena’s air service provision with Airlink will resume and commence from 26 March 2022.On commencement, we will revert to a fortnightly service between Johannesburg and St Helena and the monthly inter-Island service with Ascension Island.

Ticket sales will ‘go live’ from 3 January 2022.

Due to the outbreak of the new COVID-19 variant of concern ‘Omicron’, there has been a slight delay in announcing the start date for the recommencement of flights to South Africa. South Africa was among the 11 countries on the UK’s travel Red list that has now been removed.

To maintain access to the Island up until early March 2022, Titan Airways charter flights between the UK, St Helena and Ascension will continue, departing the UK on the following scheduled dates:

4 January 2022

24 January 2022

14 February 2022

7 March 2022

Minister for Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development, Mark Brooks said:

“We recognise that the last few weeks have been uncertain for travellers looking to book flights to St Helena from late March 2022. Since our announcement to reinstate the flights from South Africa, we also had to consider factors resulting from the outbreak of the Omicron variant.

“I am now pleased that we are able to provide some clarity regarding access to the Island from late March 2022 and beyond and would like to thank the public for your continued patience.

“On behalf of SHG, I would also like to extend thanks to Titan for their continued support in maintaining access to the Island throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and to Airlink for continuously working with us to recommence flights to South Africa.”

For bookings on Titan flights, passengers from the UK and St Helena should continue to contact: flight.reservations@solomons.co.sh or tel: +290 22523. For those on Ascension Island, please contact: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Airlink tickets are available online via the Airlink website at: https://flyairlink.com/ and through all IATA travel agents.

For those resident on St Helena, ticket bookings can be made via Solomon & Company (St Helena) Plc’s Shipping & Travel Agency at the Malabar in Jamestown. Passengers can visit the Shipping & Travel Agency in person or contact them via email: shipping-travelmanager@solomons.co.sh or via tel: 22523.

SHG

24 December 2021