UK Home Office Security Specialist Visit to St Helena

The UK Home Office is supporting St Helena Government (SHG) with cyber security provision as part of the UK Home Office National Cyber Risk Assessment (NCRA) process.

Arriving on the flight from the UK today is NCRA team member, Wes Lewis, who will be visiting the Island until 20 October 2021 to support sustaining of a cyber secure and cyber resilient St Helena.

This visit will also follow up and update the February 2021 Cyber Risk Assessment conducted by the UK Home Office and SHG, with a particular focus on preparation of the Equiano Cable going live.

Wes will undergo the mandatory 10-day quarantine period on his arrival and will meet virtually with identified stakeholders and SHG during this time. Following the completion of his quarantine period Wes will be meeting various stakeholders in person and the wider St Helena community through pre-arranged talks, Q&A Sessions and open invite briefs around the following topics:

Strategic Support – Risks and threats to St Helena, Governance and Cyber Essentials for the Island

Operational Support – Cyber-attacks and defences, protecting your systems and mitigating against attacks

Citizen Support – Guides for parents, young people and internet safety for all.

Support for Cyber Security is provided through the UK Government Conflict, Security and Stability Fund (CSSF) Border Security Programme.

For further information about Wes’ visit, please contact SHG IT Section Manager, Jeremy Roberts, via: jeremy.roberts@sainthelena.gov.sh or CSSF Programme Manager, Samantha Cherrett, via: samantha.cherrett@fcdo.gov.uk

#StHelena #CyberSecurity

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

24 September 2021