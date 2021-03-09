Two Staff Nurses Studies To Administer Chemotherapy

Two Staff Nurses – Cherilee Thomas-Yon and Anna Thomas – have recently commenced studies to be able to administer chemotherapy at the General Hospital.

The course – Chemotherapy Enhancing Practice in Cancer Care – will be done online through Teeside University and is expected to take eight months to complete.

The course will allow Cherilee and Anna to attain the required standard for practice in line with ‘The Northern Cancer Alliance’ (Northern England Clinical Network) and the national standard ‘Quality Surveillance Measures for Cancer: Chemotherapy (NHS England,2016), to enable them to provide high standards of evidence based holistic care to patients and their families in systemic anti-cancer treatment.

Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist, Busisiwe Ramaru, commented:

“This course will enable these nurses to work independently with confidence understanding the effects of treatment to patients and their loved ones. It will also enrich their career pathway.”

Good luck is extended to Cherilee and Anna.

9 March 2021