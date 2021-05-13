St Helena Government

Titan Flight Delayed- Update

13 May 2021

The Ascension shuttle flight operated by Titan Airways due to operate today is now scheduled to operate to Ascension Island tomorrow, Friday, 14 May 2021; therefore the London, Stansted (Inflite Jet Centre) flight via Accra will depart on Saturday, 15 May 2021. 

The new flight schedule is below:

DateFlight No  Departure TimeDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time
14 MAY 21ZT95121000  UTC 1000  LocalSt Helena FHSH / HLEAscension Island FHAW / ASI1210  UTC 1210  Local
14 MAY 21ZT95131410  UTC 1410  LocalAscension Island FHAW / ASISt Helena FHSH / HLE1620  UTC 1620  Local
15 MAY 21ZT95140900  UTC 0900  LocalSt Helena FHSH / HLEAccra DGAA / ACC1300  UTC   1300  Local
15 MAY21ZT95141345  UTC 1345  LocalAccra D05GAA / ACCLondon Stansted (Inflite Jet Centre) EGSS / STN2055  UTC   Local

Check in for the Ascension Island shuttle flight will be at 07:30 AM, Friday, 14 May 2021.

Check in for the London, Stansted flight will be at 05:30AM, Saturday, 15 May 2021.

Due to the change in the schedule, passengers travelling to the UK will be required to complete a new Passenger Locator Form using the new arrival date and time above.  Passengers will also need to check their COVID-19 Test package to ensure that this is still valid.

Pre-departure test results from tests conducted today 13 May will be available tomorrow, Friday 14 May. However, in light of the flight delay, passengers that require another pre-departure test before their flight scheduled for Saturday, 15 May, 2021 are advised that there will be a testing clinic set up in the flu pod at the General Hospital in Jamestown on Friday, 14 May, at 9am. 

Each pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00.  Persons are required to make payment at the Pharmacy, prior to being tested, and will be asked to provide their receipt of payment at the Flu Pod testing clinic.   Failing to produce a receipt of payment will result in not receiving a test.  If you require information regarding tests and results, contact COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards via grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500

