Titan Flight Delayed- Update

The Ascension shuttle flight operated by Titan Airways due to operate today is now scheduled to operate to Ascension Island tomorrow, Friday, 14 May 2021; therefore the London, Stansted (Inflite Jet Centre) flight via Accra will depart on Saturday, 15 May 2021.

The new flight schedule is below:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 14 MAY 21 ZT9512 1000 UTC 1000 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1210 UTC 1210 Local 14 MAY 21 ZT9513 1410 UTC 1410 Local Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1620 UTC 1620 Local 15 MAY 21 ZT9514 0900 UTC 0900 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1300 UTC 1300 Local 15 MAY21 ZT9514 1345 UTC 1345 Local Accra D05GAA / ACC London Stansted (Inflite Jet Centre) EGSS / STN 2055 UTC Local

Check in for the Ascension Island shuttle flight will be at 07:30 AM, Friday, 14 May 2021.

Check in for the London, Stansted flight will be at 05:30AM, Saturday, 15 May 2021.

Due to the change in the schedule, passengers travelling to the UK will be required to complete a new Passenger Locator Form using the new arrival date and time above. Passengers will also need to check their COVID-19 Test package to ensure that this is still valid.

Pre-departure test results from tests conducted today 13 May will be available tomorrow, Friday 14 May. However, in light of the flight delay, passengers that require another pre-departure test before their flight scheduled for Saturday, 15 May, 2021 are advised that there will be a testing clinic set up in the flu pod at the General Hospital in Jamestown on Friday, 14 May, at 9am.

Each pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00. Persons are required to make payment at the Pharmacy, prior to being tested, and will be asked to provide their receipt of payment at the Flu Pod testing clinic. Failing to produce a receipt of payment will result in not receiving a test. If you require information regarding tests and results, contact COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards via grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500

SHG

13 May 2021