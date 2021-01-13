Titan Airways February Repatriation Flight

13 January 2021
A repatriation flight to St Helena, operated by Titan Airways, is scheduled for February 2021.
The route will remain the same as the last Titan Airways flights, departing from London Stansted and flying direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly back to Stansted via Accra.
The provisional flight schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time LOCAL/UTC
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC
|26/02/21
|ZT7241
|0015 UTC
0015 Local
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|0715 UTC
0715 Local
|26/02/21
|ZT7241
|0800 UTC
0800 Local
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|1210 UTC
1210 Local
|27/02/21
|ZT7242
|0750 UTC
0750 Local
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|1000 UTC
1000 Local
|27/02/21
|ZT7242
|1125 UTC
1125 Local
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|1335 UTC
1335 Local
|28/02/21
|ZT7243
|0800 UTC
0800 Local
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|1200 UTC
1200 Local
|28/02/21
|ZT7243
|1245 UTC
1245 Local
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|1955 UTC
1955 Local
Travel Requests
Travel requests for the February repatriation flight can be submitted now. Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on this flight will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.
Travel requests should be submitted by 9am on 1 February 2021 to the St Helena Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or tel: (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.
Customers wishing to request commercial or governmental airfreight for carriage on the February flight are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.
