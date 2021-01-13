St Helena Government

Titan Airways February Repatriation Flight

Titan Airways' Boeing 757-200 aircraft at St Helena Airport (September 2020)

13 January 2021

A repatriation flight to St Helena, operated by Titan Airways, is scheduled for February 2021.

The route will remain the same as the last Titan Airways flights, departing from London Stansted and flying direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly back to Stansted via Accra.

The provisional flight schedule is as follows:

DateFlight NoDeparture Time LOCAL/UTCDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time LOCAL/UTC
26/02/21ZT72410015 UTC
0015 Local		London Stansted EGSS / STNAccra DGAA / ACC0715 UTC
0715 Local
26/02/21ZT72410800 UTC 
0800 Local		Accra DGAA / ACCSt Helena FHSH / HLE1210 UTC
1210 Local
27/02/21ZT72420750 UTC
0750 Local 		St Helena FHSH / HLEAscension Island FHAW / ASI1000 UTC
1000 Local
27/02/21ZT72421125 UTC
1125 Local		Ascension Island FHAW / ASISt Helena FHSH / HLE1335 UTC
1335 Local
28/02/21ZT72430800 UTC
0800 Local		St Helena FHSH / HLEAccra DGAA / ACC1200 UTC
1200 Local
28/02/21ZT72431245 UTC
1245 Local		Accra DGAA / ACCLondon Stansted EGSS / STN1955 UTC
1955 Local

Travel Requests

Travel requests for the February repatriation flight can be submitted now. Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on this flight will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.

Travel requests should be submitted by 9am on 1 February 2021 to the St Helena Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or tel: (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to request commercial or governmental airfreight for carriage on the February flight are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

