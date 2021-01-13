Titan Airways February Repatriation Flight

A repatriation flight to St Helena, operated by Titan Airways, is scheduled for February 2021.

The route will remain the same as the last Titan Airways flights, departing from London Stansted and flying direct to St Helena with a technical stop in Accra. The aircraft will then overnight on St Helena before operating a shuttle service to/from Ascension Island. On completion of the shuttle service and a second overnight stop on St Helena the aircraft will fly back to Stansted via Accra.

The provisional flight schedule is as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time LOCAL/UTC Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC 26/02/21 ZT7241 0015 UTC

0015 Local London Stansted EGSS / STN Accra DGAA / ACC 0715 UTC

0715 Local 26/02/21 ZT7241 0800 UTC

0800 Local Accra DGAA / ACC St Helena FHSH / HLE 1210 UTC

1210 Local 27/02/21 ZT7242 0750 UTC

0750 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1000 UTC

1000 Local 27/02/21 ZT7242 1125 UTC

1125 Local Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1335 UTC

1335 Local 28/02/21 ZT7243 0800 UTC

0800 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1200 UTC

1200 Local 28/02/21 ZT7243 1245 UTC

1245 Local Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 1955 UTC

1955 Local

Travel Requests

Travel requests for the February repatriation flight can be submitted now. Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on this flight will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.

Travel requests should be submitted by 9am on 1 February 2021 to the St Helena Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or tel: (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to request commercial or governmental airfreight for carriage on the February flight are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

13 January 2021