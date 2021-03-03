Titan Airways Charter Flights

3 March 2021
MARCH AND MAY 2021
Two further Charter Flights have been scheduled to arrive to St Helena Island in both March and May 2021.
March
A Charter Flight, operated by Titan Airways, is scheduled to arrive to St Helena on or about the 24 March 2021. The current schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time LOCAL/UTC
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC
|24/03/21
|ZT7241
|00:15
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|07:15
|24/03/21
|ZT7241
|08:00
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|12:10
|25/03/21
|ZT7242
|10:00
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|12:10
|25/03/21
|ZT7243
|14:10
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|16:20
|26/03/21
|ZT7244
|09:00
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|13:00
|26/03/21
|ZT7244
|13:45
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|20:55
Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 9am on Tuesday, 9 March 2021. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.
May
In addition to the flight in March, St Helena Government (SHG) can now also confirm that a further Titan Airways Charter Flight has been commissioned to fly to St Helena in May 2021. The target date for this new flight is the week commencing 10 May and the aircraft will follow the same route as previous flights.
The ongoing restrictions in South Africa, such as a curfew, as well as restrictions on passengers entering the UK from the country, remain in place. These restrictions continue to make it impractical for the scheduled Airlink service to resume at present.
Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 5pm on Wednesday, 14 April 2021. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.
Travel Requests
Travel requests for both the March and May flights can be submitted now – noting again that the deadline for the March flight is 9am on Tuesday, 9 March 2021. Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these Charter Flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.
Travel requests should be submitted to the St Helena Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or tel: (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.
Customers wishing to book commercial or governmental airfreight for carriage on the March and/or May Titan Charter Flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.
Note to Editors
Titan Airways is a specialist in Air Charter Travel. As the charterer, SHG is responsible for allocating seats on the flights which are not available for general sale. Seats are allocated on a priority basis taking into account several factors including the applicants residency status and reason for travel.
SHG
3 March 2021