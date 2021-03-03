Titan Airways Charter Flights

MARCH AND MAY 2021

Two further Charter Flights have been scheduled to arrive to St Helena Island in both March and May 2021.

March

A Charter Flight, operated by Titan Airways, is scheduled to arrive to St Helena on or about the 24 March 2021. The current schedule is as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time LOCAL/UTC Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC 24/03/21 ZT7241 00:15 London Stansted EGSS / STN Accra DGAA / ACC 07:15 24/03/21 ZT7241 08:00 Accra DGAA / ACC St Helena FHSH / HLE 12:10 25/03/21 ZT7242 10:00 St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 12:10 25/03/21 ZT7243 14:10 Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 16:20 26/03/21 ZT7244 09:00 St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 13:00 26/03/21 ZT7244 13:45 Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 20:55



Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 9am on Tuesday, 9 March 2021. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.

May

In addition to the flight in March, St Helena Government (SHG) can now also confirm that a further Titan Airways Charter Flight has been commissioned to fly to St Helena in May 2021. The target date for this new flight is the week commencing 10 May and the aircraft will follow the same route as previous flights.

The ongoing restrictions in South Africa, such as a curfew, as well as restrictions on passengers entering the UK from the country, remain in place. These restrictions continue to make it impractical for the scheduled Airlink service to resume at present.

Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 5pm on Wednesday, 14 April 2021. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.

Travel Requests

Travel requests for both the March and May flights can be submitted now – noting again that the deadline for the March flight is 9am on Tuesday, 9 March 2021. Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these Charter Flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.

Travel requests should be submitted to the St Helena Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or tel: (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to book commercial or governmental airfreight for carriage on the March and/or May Titan Charter Flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

Note to Editors

Titan Airways is a specialist in Air Charter Travel. As the charterer, SHG is responsible for allocating seats on the flights which are not available for general sale. Seats are allocated on a priority basis taking into account several factors including the applicants residency status and reason for travel.

SHG

3 March 2021