Titan Airways Charter Flights – June and August

29 April 2021
St Helena Government (SHG) is now able to confirm the dates of Charter Flight operations by Titan Airways in June and August 2021.
June
The Titan Airways Charter Flight is scheduled to depart Stansted Airport for St Helena, on 21 June. The full flight schedule is listed below:
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time
| 21 JUN
21
|ZT9651
| 0015 UTC
0115 Local
| London Stansted
EGSS / STN
| Accra
DGAA / ACC
| 0715 UTC
0715 Local
|21 JUN 21
|ZT9651
| 0800 UTC
0800 Local
| Accra
DGAA / ACC
| St Helena
FHSH / HLE
| 1210 UTC
1210 Local
|22 JUN 21
|ZT9652
| 1000 UTC
1000 Local
| St Helena
FHSH / HLE
|Ascension Island
FHAW / ASI
| 1210 UTC
1210 Local
|22 JUN 21
|ZT9653
| 1410 UTC
1410 Local
| Ascension Island
FHAW / ASI
| St Helena
FHSH / HLE
| 1620 UTC
1620 Local
|23 JUN 21
|ZT9654
| 0900 UTC
0900 Local
| St Helena
FHSH / HLE
| Accra
DGAA / ACC
| 1300 UTC
1300 Local
|23 JUN 21
|ZT9654
| 1345 UTC
1345 Local
| Accra
DGAA / ACC
| London Stansted
EGSS / STN
| 2055 UTC
2155 Local
August
The Titan Airways Charter Flight is scheduled to depart Stansted Airport for St Helena on 9 August. The full flight schedule is listed below:
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time
|09 AUG 21
|ZT9661
|0015 UTC
0115 Local
|London Stansted
EGSS / STN
|Accra
DGAA / ACC
| 0715 UTC
0715 Local
|09 AUG 21
|ZT9661
|0800 UTC
0800 Local
| Accra
DGAA / ACC
|St Helena
FHSH / HLE
| 1210 UTC
1210 Local
|10 AUG 21
|ZT9662
|1000 UTC
1000 Local
| St Helena
FHSH / HLE
|Ascension Island
FHAW / ASI
| 1210 UTC
1210 Local
|10 AUG 21
|ZT9663
|1410 UTC
1410 Local
| Ascension Island
FHAW / ASI
|St Helena
FHSH / HLE
| 1620 UTC
1620 Local
|11 AUG 21
|ZT9664
|0900 UTC
0900 Local
| St Helena
FHSH / HLE
|Accra
DGAA / ACC
| 1300 UTC
1300 Local
|11 AUG 21
|ZT9664
|1345 UTC
1345 Local
| Accra
DGAA / ACC
|London Stansted
EGSS / STN
| 2055 UTC
2155 Local
Restrictions in South Africa
Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in South Africa, such as curfews, and restrictions on travellers entering the UK from South Africa remain in place. Both SHG and Airlink are in agreement that these restrictions continue to make it impractical for the scheduled Airlink service to resume at present.
Planning for the Future
SHG continues to focus its efforts on planning for the future and the public is reminded, the Regulations restricting entry to St Helena were repealed with effect from Thursday, 1 April 2021. This means that individuals can now enter St Helena by land and sea, subject to normal Immigration Laws and requirements of the Public Health Coronavirus Regulations.
COVID-19 preventative measures remain in place on St Helena which include testing on arrival to St Helena, mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival and a negative test result being required before the mandatory quarantine period is deemed to be complete.
The Incident Executive Group (IEG) has previously agreed and approved the introduction of a ‘travel corridor’ between St Helena and Ascension, whereby passengers travelling to St Helena from Ascension, and vice versa, would be free from the mandatory quarantine requirements on both Islands – subject to certain conditions that travellers must adhere to. This will be live for the Titan Airways May charter flight.
Flights to St Helena from London will continue with a maximum of 96 passengers because this aligns with the Island’s COVID-19 testing and quarantine security system capacity.
Travel Requests
Travel requests for the June and August flights are still being accepted and the closing dates for bookings are as follows:
June flights – Monday, 17 May
August flights – Wednesday, 30 June
Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these Charter Flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis but passengers should note the new entry rules as advised above which will allow Islanders and visitors to make travel plans to the Island once more.
Travel requests should be submitted to the SHG Civil Aviation team via email: christina.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone: (+290) 22477.
For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.
Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on the June and August charter flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.
Note to Editors
Titan Airways is a specialist in Air Charter Travel. As the charterer, SHG is responsible for allocating seats on the flights which are not available for general sale.
SHG
