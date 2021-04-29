Titan Airways Charter Flights – June and August

St Helena Government (SHG) is now able to confirm the dates of Charter Flight operations by Titan Airways in June and August 2021.

June

The Titan Airways Charter Flight is scheduled to depart Stansted Airport for St Helena, on 21 June. The full flight schedule is listed below:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 21 JUN

21 ZT9651 0015 UTC

0115 Local London Stansted

EGSS / STN Accra

DGAA / ACC 0715 UTC

0715 Local 21 JUN 21 ZT9651 0800 UTC

0800 Local Accra

DGAA / ACC St Helena

FHSH / HLE 1210 UTC

1210 Local 22 JUN 21 ZT9652 1000 UTC

1000 Local St Helena

FHSH / HLE Ascension Island

FHAW / ASI 1210 UTC

1210 Local 22 JUN 21 ZT9653 1410 UTC

1410 Local Ascension Island

FHAW / ASI St Helena

FHSH / HLE 1620 UTC

1620 Local 23 JUN 21 ZT9654 0900 UTC

0900 Local St Helena

FHSH / HLE Accra

DGAA / ACC 1300 UTC

1300 Local 23 JUN 21 ZT9654 1345 UTC

1345 Local Accra

DGAA / ACC London Stansted

EGSS / STN 2055 UTC

2155 Local

August

The Titan Airways Charter Flight is scheduled to depart Stansted Airport for St Helena on 9 August. The full flight schedule is listed below:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 09 AUG 21 ZT9661 0015 UTC

0115 Local London Stansted

EGSS / STN Accra

DGAA / ACC 0715 UTC

0715 Local 09 AUG 21 ZT9661 0800 UTC

0800 Local Accra

DGAA / ACC St Helena

FHSH / HLE 1210 UTC

1210 Local 10 AUG 21 ZT9662 1000 UTC

1000 Local St Helena

FHSH / HLE Ascension Island

FHAW / ASI 1210 UTC

1210 Local 10 AUG 21 ZT9663 1410 UTC

1410 Local Ascension Island

FHAW / ASI St Helena

FHSH / HLE 1620 UTC

1620 Local 11 AUG 21 ZT9664 0900 UTC

0900 Local St Helena

FHSH / HLE Accra

DGAA / ACC 1300 UTC

1300 Local 11 AUG 21 ZT9664 1345 UTC

1345 Local Accra

DGAA / ACC London Stansted

EGSS / STN 2055 UTC

2155 Local

Restrictions in South Africa

Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in South Africa, such as curfews, and restrictions on travellers entering the UK from South Africa remain in place. Both SHG and Airlink are in agreement that these restrictions continue to make it impractical for the scheduled Airlink service to resume at present.

Planning for the Future

SHG continues to focus its efforts on planning for the future and the public is reminded, the Regulations restricting entry to St Helena were repealed with effect from Thursday, 1 April 2021. This means that individuals can now enter St Helena by land and sea, subject to normal Immigration Laws and requirements of the Public Health Coronavirus Regulations.

COVID-19 preventative measures remain in place on St Helena which include testing on arrival to St Helena, mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival and a negative test result being required before the mandatory quarantine period is deemed to be complete.

The Incident Executive Group (IEG) has previously agreed and approved the introduction of a ‘travel corridor’ between St Helena and Ascension, whereby passengers travelling to St Helena from Ascension, and vice versa, would be free from the mandatory quarantine requirements on both Islands – subject to certain conditions that travellers must adhere to. This will be live for the Titan Airways May charter flight.

Flights to St Helena from London will continue with a maximum of 96 passengers because this aligns with the Island’s COVID-19 testing and quarantine security system capacity.

Travel Requests

Travel requests for the June and August flights are still being accepted and the closing dates for bookings are as follows:

June flights – Monday, 17 May

August flights – Wednesday, 30 June

Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these Charter Flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis but passengers should note the new entry rules as advised above which will allow Islanders and visitors to make travel plans to the Island once more.

Travel requests should be submitted to the SHG Civil Aviation team via email: christina.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone: (+290) 22477.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on the June and August charter flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

