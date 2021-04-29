St Helena Government

Titan Airways Charter Flights – June and August

Titan Airways Charter Flight departing St Helena Airport

29 April 2021

St Helena Government (SHG) is now able to confirm the dates of Charter Flight operations by Titan Airways in June and August 2021.  

June

The Titan Airways Charter Flight is scheduled to depart Stansted Airport for St Helena, on 21 June.   The full flight schedule is listed below:

DateFlight No  Departure TimeDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time
  21 JUN
21		  ZT9651  0015  UTC
0115  Local		  London Stansted
EGSS / STN		  Accra
DGAA / ACC		  0715  UTC
0715  Local
  21 JUN 21  ZT9651  0800  UTC
0800  Local		  Accra
DGAA / ACC		  St Helena
FHSH / HLE		  1210  UTC
1210  Local
  22 JUN 21  ZT9652  1000  UTC
1000  Local		  St Helena
FHSH / HLE		Ascension Island
FHAW / ASI		  1210  UTC
1210  Local
  22 JUN 21  ZT9653  1410  UTC
1410  Local		  Ascension Island
FHAW / ASI		  St Helena
FHSH / HLE		  1620  UTC
1620  Local
  23 JUN 21  ZT9654  0900  UTC
0900  Local		  St Helena
FHSH / HLE		  Accra
DGAA / ACC		  1300  UTC
1300  Local
  23 JUN 21  ZT9654  1345  UTC
1345  Local		  Accra
DGAA / ACC		  London Stansted
EGSS / STN		  2055  UTC
2155  Local

August

The Titan Airways Charter Flight is scheduled to depart Stansted Airport for St Helena on 9 August.   The full flight schedule is listed below:

  Date   Flight No  Departure TimeDeparture Airport  Arrival Airport  Arrival Time
  09 AUG 21  ZT96610015  UTC
0115  Local		London Stansted
EGSS / STN		Accra
DGAA / ACC		  0715  UTC
0715  Local
  09 AUG 21  ZT96610800  UTC
0800  Local		  Accra
DGAA / ACC		St Helena
FHSH / HLE		  1210  UTC
1210  Local
  10 AUG 21  ZT96621000  UTC
1000  Local		  St Helena
FHSH / HLE		Ascension Island
FHAW / ASI		  1210  UTC
1210  Local
  10 AUG 21  ZT96631410  UTC
1410  Local		  Ascension Island
FHAW / ASI		St Helena
FHSH / HLE		  1620  UTC
1620  Local
  11 AUG 21  ZT96640900  UTC
0900  Local		  St Helena
FHSH / HLE		Accra
DGAA / ACC		  1300  UTC
1300  Local
  11 AUG 21  ZT96641345  UTC
1345  Local		  Accra
DGAA / ACC		London Stansted
EGSS / STN		 2055  UTC
2155  Local

Restrictions in South Africa

Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in South Africa, such as curfews, and restrictions on travellers entering the UK from South Africa remain in place. Both SHG and Airlink are in agreement that these restrictions continue to make it impractical for the scheduled Airlink service to resume at present.

Planning for the Future

SHG continues to focus its efforts on planning for the future and the public is reminded, the Regulations restricting entry to St Helena were repealed with effect from Thursday, 1 April 2021. This means that individuals can now enter St Helena by land and sea, subject to normal Immigration Laws and requirements of the Public Health Coronavirus Regulations.

COVID-19 preventative measures remain in place on St Helena which include testing on arrival to St Helena, mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival and a negative test result being required before the mandatory quarantine period is deemed to be complete.

The Incident Executive Group (IEG) has previously agreed and approved the introduction of a ‘travel corridor’ between St Helena and Ascension, whereby passengers travelling to St Helena from Ascension, and vice versa, would be free from the mandatory quarantine requirements on both Islands – subject to certain conditions that travellers must adhere to. This will be live for the Titan Airways May charter flight.

Flights to St Helena from London will continue with a maximum of 96 passengers because this aligns with the Island’s COVID-19 testing and quarantine security system capacity.

Travel Requests

Travel requests for the June and August flights are still being accepted and the closing dates for bookings are as follows:

June flights – Monday, 17 May

August flights – Wednesday, 30 June 

Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these Charter Flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis but passengers should note the new entry rules as advised above which will allow Islanders and visitors to make travel plans to the Island once more.

Travel requests should be submitted to the SHG Civil Aviation team via email: christina.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh or telephone: (+290) 22477.

For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to book commercial or government airfreight for carriage on the June and August charter flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

Note to Editors

Titan Airways is a specialist in Air Charter Travel. As the charterer, SHG is responsible for allocating seats on the flights which are not available for general sale.

