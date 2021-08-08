Titan Airways Charter Flight delayed by 24 hours

The Charter flight from the UK, operated by Titan Airways, scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport tomorrow, Monday 9 August 2021, has been delayed by 24 hours due to poor weather conditions on the Island.

The flight will now depart Stansted Airport, London, just after midnight local time on Tuesday, 10 August, and arrive at St Helena Airport on Tuesday morning. The new flight schedule is below:

All passengers are advised that as the delay is only for 24 hours, they will not be required to obtain a new pre-departure test result. In the interim, passengers are advised that they should social distance, avoid large gatherings and follow best practice hand and respiratory hygiene. Passengers should not proceed to Stansted Airport if they, or any person they have been in contact with, experiences symptoms of COVID-19. Alternative testing arrangements will be in place on arrival at St Helena.

All passengers are currently being contacted.

SHG

8 August 2021

