Titan Airways Ascension Shuttle Flight and Return Flight to UK Delayed

The Titan Airways Ascension Island shuttle flight due to operate tomorrow, Tuesday 22 June 2021, has unfortunately been delayed due to poor weather forecast. The flight is now scheduled to operate to Ascension Island on Wednesday, 23 June.

This means that the St Helena to London Stansted flight (via Accra) will depart on Thursday, 24 June.

The new flight schedule is below:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 23JUN21 ZT9652 1000 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1210 Local 23JUN21 ZT9653 1410 Local Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1620 Local 24JUN21 ZT9654 0900 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1300 Local 24JUN21 ZT9654 1345 Local Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 2155 Local

Check-in for the Ascension Island shuttle flight will be at 7.30am on Wednesday, 23 June.

Check-in for the London Stansted flight will be at 5am on Thursday, 24 June.

Due to the change in the flight schedule, passengers travelling to the UK will now only be able to access their Passenger Locator Form 48 hours before the new arrival date and time at London Stansted. Passengers will also need to check their COVID-19 Test package to ensure that this is still valid.

Pre-Departure COVID-19 testing before flying to London

For those persons who have onward travel plans (e.g. to another country) and who might require a pre-departure COVID-19 test result for their next destination, a special clinic will be set up in the flu pod at the General Hospital in Jamestown. This will now be at 9am on Wednesday, 23 June. Bookings should be made with Grace Richards via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: 22500. Please make payment for your test at the Pharmacy and take your receipt to the flu pod. A pre-departure COVID-19 test costs £75.00. Results will be available at the welcome desk outside the St Helena Airport terminal building entrance on Thursday, 24 June.

If you require information regarding tests and results, contact COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, via the above details.

SHG

21 June 2021