Ties strengthened between St Helena Research Institute and South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute

SHRI signs MOU with SAERI

MOU confirms that SHRI and SAERI will work together to strengthen and raise the profile of environmental research in the South Atlantic region

SHRI looks forward to working with SAERI to bring about some exciting research projects

South Atlantic research ties were strengthened this week when the St Helena Research Institute (SHRI) and the South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute (SAERI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU was signed by the Executive Director for SAERI on the Falkland Islands, Dr Paul Brickle, and Coordinator for SHRI on St Helena, Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks. It confirms that SHRI and SAERI will work together to strengthen and promote their coordination through research collaboration and raise the profile of environmental research in the South Atlantic region.

Rebecca said:

“The SHRI has been fortunate to have had the support of SAERI from the initial concept of establishing a research organisation for St Helena and the benefit of their experience. SAERI has representation on the SHRI Steering Group and is a non-voting member of the St Helena Research Council. The MOU will strengthen the relationship between our two organisations to further research, knowledge exchange, training and educational opportunities on St Helena and the Falkland Islands in areas of common interest.”

The MOU acknowledges the contributions already made by SAERI on St Helena and builds upon them to support: data management, raising the profile of environmental research and researchers in the South Atlantic through conferences on and off Island and via webinars, sharing and developing of networks and networking opportunities and engagement in SAERI-led EU funded projects. Furthermore, it confirms the desire to work together to promote each other’s visions and objectives and give continued support and development including across new areas of collaboration such as developing research projects and funding bids across the spectrum of environmental research including data science and spatial planning, terrestrial science, marine science, physical science and atmospheric science and people and nature. Areas of common interest that we wish to explore research projects and funding include, but are not limited to: possible future collaborations on fisheries and culture, coastal and marine species, land use planning and management, spatial planning and climate change.

Paul added:

“This is a great occasion as the South Atlantic contains delicate and rich environments – terrestrial and marine. This MOU marks a collaboration that allows us to continue to study these environments in a collaborative and strategic way. This is especially important in rapidly changing environments as a consequence of climate change. I very much look forward to working with SHRI and continuing to develop strong research strategies that benefit society and both organisations.”



Executive Director for SAERI on the Falkland Islands, Dr Paul Brickle

Rebecca concluded:

“For me, the MOU marks a significant milestone for SHRI that recognises the support received and affirms our current relationship and importantly, sets out our shared commitment to meaningful development for the benefit of our societies, environment and organisations. I am really looking forward to working with SAERI over the coming years to bring about some exciting research projects.”

Note to Editors:

The St Helena Research Institute (SHRI) is a collaborative organisation founded on St Helena that supports and promotes research and opportunities for learning and collaborates with others to undertake research on the Island.

SHRI works to promote and expand reputable research on St Helena that contributes to sustainable development whilst protecting St Helena’s people, heritage and environment and ensuring equitable benefit sharing.

The SHRI was established as an affiliated centre under the Education and Employment Directorate’s Lifelong Learning Sector. The business of the Institute is guided by a Steering Group made up of representatives of the core partners: St Helena Government – Education, Skills and Employment, Environment, Natural Resources and Planning, Treasury, Infrastructure and Sustainable Development (Economics) and Central Support Service (Statistics) – Saint Helena National Trust and SAERI.

The SHRI Year Vision (2021-2024) – Internationally recognised centre for the advancement of new knowledge and innovation on and for St Helena.

The SHRI Mission – Creating and promoting opportunities for research, innovation and the advancement of learning, ensuring that research and new knowledge is accessible and used for the benefit of St Helena.

The South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute (SAERI) – was a Falkland Islands Government initiative and operated as an arm’s length government department from 2012 until June 2017. From 1 July 2017, however, it became a fully-fledged and independent Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) operating out of its hub in Stanley, Falkland Islands. Its origins remain a fundamental aspect to its growth and its future.

SAERI undertakes research in the UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs) and other Atlantic and Caribbean coastal communities, from the tropics down to the ice in Antarctica. Its vision is to deliver world-class environmental research that informs the effective stewardship of our planet. Its mission is to grow a sustainable environmental research institute in the Falkland Islands, and to build research and environmental stewardship capacity within and between South Atlantic Overseas Territories.

The SAERI Vision – To deliver world-class environmental research from the Falkland Islands that informs the effective stewardship of our planet.

The SAERI Mission – To grow a sustainable environmental research institute in the Falkland Islands through partnership working to build capacity and inform the delivery of global environmental stewardship.

SHG

18 May 2021