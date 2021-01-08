Testing Prior to Departure for the United Kingdom

The public are advised that there has been a change in the rules for entry into England. All arriving passengers are now required to be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to departure. Further information is available at: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mandatory-covid-19-testing-introduced-to-bolster-border-measures.

Passengers departing St Helena on Wednesday, 13 January 2021, can attend the General Hospital at 8am on Monday, 11 January, to be swabbed. This might require a short period of waiting time, but health workers will endeavour to carry out each test as quickly as possible.

Test results will be available later in the day and passengers will be contacted via telephone with the results. The formal paperwork will be available upon check-in for the flight on Wednesday morning.

Given the short notice, no charges for testing will apply on this occasion, but this may change for future flights.

If you should have any queries, please contact Interim Director of Health, Janet Lawrence, on tel: 22998 or email: janet.lawrence@sainthelena.gov.sh

8 January 2021