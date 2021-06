Self-Employed businesses and companies are reminded that 30 June 2021 is the deadline for submitting their annual Tax Return for the financial year 2020/2021.

If you require any assistance from Tax Office staff, please call the Office to make an appointment via Tel: 25880 or email: gillian.knipe@sainthelena.gov.sh or noleen.phillips@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

15 June 2021