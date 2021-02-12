Students Achieve Certification In Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition

Seven former Year 5 and 6 students of St Paul’s Primary School (SPPS) have achieved awards in the Royal Commonwealth Society’s Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020. These comprised of three Bronze, one Silver, and three Gold awards, including a Gold Finalist Award, as follows:

Gold Finalist Award: Taylor Duncan

Gold Award: Lilli Adams

Gold Award: Om Fowler

Silver Award: Aidan Isaac

Bronze Award: Aisha John-Bagley

Bronze Award: Dionne Muranganwa

Bronze Award: Joey Crowie

In all, there were 13,000 competition entries from students all around the Commonwealth. Having achieved a Gold Finalist Award meant that Taylor Duncan of Sandy Bay finished in the top 0.01% of entrants.

SPPS Head Teacher, Pat Williams, said:

“I am so proud of the achievements of these young people. It just goes to show that our pupils can participate alongside other pupils from various countries and come out with great awards. Huge congratulations to the winners and all those who participated. Taylor Duncan has done herself so proud – what a win! Many thanks to teachers and especially Julia Drozdowskij for inspiring them and bringing out their full potential. Continue to keep up this standard of work. Well done!”

The Royal Commonwealth Society has a rich history of nurturing the creative talents of young people around the Commonwealth. It has stated that it endeavours to promote literacy, expression and creativity by celebrating excellence and imagination.

The theme for the Queens Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020 was Climate Change, with students writing a range of different entries from poems to letters expressing their concerns around Climate Change and urging for compassion and a commitment to save the planet.

Director of Education & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, said:

“We are really proud of all students who entered this prestigious competition, but special congratulations must go to our award winners and especially Taylor. Well done to you all! Thanks are extended to the teachers who gave guidance to the children to showcase their talents in writing.”

Students who participated in this competition, along with their teachers, were able to witness the announcing of the winners online at Prince Andrew School.

SHG

12 February 2021