Start of COVID-19 Vaccination Roll-out for Young People

The COVID-19 vaccination roll-out programme for children and young persons aged 12-17 years began on Thursday, 2 December 2021, in the Lecture Theatre at Prince Andrew School, where the Health Services Directorate’s vaccination team had set up a vaccination centre.

The School’s Student President, Amy Thomas, and Vice President, Jamie Peters, were the first young persons to receive the vaccine. They along with other students were reassured by Portfolio Director of Health & Social Care, Michele Wheeler, also receiving her booster vaccination at the same time.

Before receiving their vaccinations, students’ consent forms were given to staff handling the data entry and issuing of vaccination cards. Students were then asked about their general health by the vaccinating nurse who also explained how the vaccine would be administered, what to do after receiving it and what to expect if they experienced any side effects.

Student President, Amy Thomas, said:

“I think it’s important for us young people to get vaccinated in order to provide protection for ourselves but also for those of us who have younger siblings at home and especially the older population amongst us, we can then all be protecting them as well.”

Student Vice President, Jamie Peters, added:

“As younger people I think it’s important to be vaccinated, especially those of us who plan to travel in the future. No one knows for how much longer COVID-19 will be around, we could have to live with this for the rest of our lives, so I think we should be prepared.”

The Health Services Directorate would like to offer the opportunity for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to any recent school leavers who:

Are between the ages 16-17, who might not have received a COVID-19 consent letter

Have only turned 18 years of age since the last of the vaccination clinics

Are 18 years old and had previously chosen not to receive a vaccination but have now decided to do so.

If you are within any of the groups specified above and you would like to receive your vaccination now, please contact the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh to book an appointment.

SHG

3 December 2021