St Helena Weekly Police Report, 31 May to 6 June.

During the period Monday, 31 May, to Sunday, 6 June 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 49 reports, resulting in four arrests.



One person was arrested for being over the prescribed limit and was charged to appear before the Court.



One Person was arrested for affray and common assault and is now charged to appear before the Court.



One person was arrested for burglary and theft and was charged to appear before the Court, with conditions.



The fourth person was arrested for burglary, theft, police assault and criminal damage and is now charged to appear before the Court, with conditions.



Other reports dealt with included a concern for animal welfare, harassment, a concern for safety, road traffic collision, criminal damage, anti-social behaviour and road traffic offences. All reports are still under investigations.



Police Officers also assisted with the issuing of summons and court letters.



St Helena Police would like to thank the community and partnering agencies for their continued support and assistance in keeping St Helena safe.



Until next time, have a good week and stay safe!

SHG

8 June 2021