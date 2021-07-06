St Helena Weekly Police Report 28 June-4 July 2021

During the period Monday, 28 June, to Sunday, 4 July 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 62 reports, resulting in seven arrests.

One person was arrested for assault.

Two persons were arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary.

Two persons were arrested for perverting the course of justice.

One person was arrested for fear or provocation of violence and another person was arrested for

criminal damage and driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Other reports dealt with included a road traffic collision, theft, driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence for that vehicle, a concern for animal welfare, harassment, a concern for safety, and road traffic offences – all reports and arrests are under investigation.

Police Officers also assisted with the issuing of summons and court letters.

St Helena Police would like to thank the community and partnering agencies for their continued support and assistance in keeping St Helena safe.

6 July 2021