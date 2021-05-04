St Helena Population and Housing Census 2021: Initial Results Released

Initial Report Highlights

Resident population of St Helena 4,439 on Census night

Districts with the most residents are Half Tree Hollow, St Pauls and Longwood

Number of St Helenians aged 65 and over continues to rise

Initial results from the 2021 Population and Housing Census, which took place on 7 February (Census night), have today been released by the St Helena Statistics Office.

On Census night there were 4,439 people living on St Helena – this includes people who were temporarily abroad but does not include those visiting the Island for a short time. This is slightly lower than in 2016 when 4,534 residents had been recorded. Out of the 4,439 people recorded in 2021, 4,114 were St Helenian.

Adding in the short-term visitors, the total number of people counted in this year’s Census was 4,477. When compared to the 2016 Census this number is quite small but is due to the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers in 2016 had included persons on board the RMS St Helena, which was in the harbour.

Out of St Helena’s eight electoral districts, the largest number of people on St Helena live in Half Tree Hollow – a total of 1,034 which is almost exactly the same as in 2016. The second largest district is St Pauls, with 928 residents (82 more than in 2016) and Longwood is third, with 765 (128 lower than in 2016, due to the departure of foreign construction workers from the Bradley’s work camp when the Airport was completed).

Blue Hill and Sandy Bay remain the smallest districts in terms of people, holding about the same number each.

St Helena is getting older, with the number of St Helenians aged 65 and over continuing to rise. The 2021 Census counted 1,087 resident St Helenians aged 65 or older – a quarter of the total number of people living on the Island and 18% more than in 2016.

This ageing trend is mainly due to increasing life expectancies, and the return of St Helenians who left to work abroad when they were younger, typically from the United Kingdom, Ascension, or The Falklands.

Full details of the 2021 Housing and Population Census Initial Results are available in the latest Statistical Bulletin, found on the St Helena Government website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/statistics-reports-and-publications/.

Here is an infographic comparing initial results from the 2021 and 2016 Census.

All figures and statistics from the 2021 Census in the Bulletin and Infographic are provisional, and may be revised as part of the data quality checking, editing and coding process currently being undertaken by the Statistics Office.

