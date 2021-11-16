St Helena Police Report, 8 -14 November 2021

During the week of Monday, 8, to Sunday, 14 November 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 60 reports, resulting in three arrests.



Three persons were arrested for affray and have now been charged to appear before the Magistrates Court.



Other reports made related to harassment, burglary, cultivating a controlled drug, concern for safety, child abuse, request for Police assistance, neighbour dispute, anti-social behaviour, a domestic incident, road traffic offences, and a person missing from home.



During the week Police proactively carried out a number of community engagements as well as serving summons.



16 November 2021