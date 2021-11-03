St Helena Police Report – 25-31 October 2021

During the week of Monday, 25, to Sunday, 31 October 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 40 reports, resulting in three arrests.

One person was arrested for grievous bodily harm and has been bailed to return to Police pending further investigations. Two persons were arrested for driving whilst over the prescribed limit, one of which was charged to appear before the Magistrates’ Court.

Other reports made related to theft, complaint against staff, road traffic offences, concern for safety, breach of the peace, and a person missing from home.

During the week Police proactively carried out a number of community engagements as well as serving summons.

3 November 2021