St Helena Police Report – 18 – 24 October 2021

During the week of Monday, 18, to Sunday, 24 October 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 48 reports, resulting in four arrests.

One person was arrested for criminal damage and another person was arrested for a road traffic incident. Both persons have been charged to appear before the Magistrates’ Court.

Two persons were arrested for supplying a controlled drug namely cannabis – they have been bailed to return to Police pending further investigations.

Other reports made related to road traffic offences, concern for safety, police complaints, anti-social behaviour and a person missing from home.

During the week Police proactively carried out a number of community engagements as well as serving summons.

28 October 2021