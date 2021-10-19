St Helena Police Report – 11 – 17 October 2021

During the week of Monday, 11 October, to Sunday, 17 October 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 38 reports, resulting in two arrests.

One person was arrested for assault occasioning actual bodily harm – they have been bailed to return to Police, pending further investigations. One person was arrested for fear or provocation of violence – they have since been charged to appear before the Magistrates’ Court.

Other reports made related to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, supplying a controlled drug, cultivating a controlled drug, anti-social behaviour, a road traffic collision, concern for safety, harassment, criminal damage, and incidents of a domestic nature – these are all under investigation. A report was also dealt with involving persons missing from home.

During the week, Police proactively carried out a number of community engagements as well as serving summons.

Until next time, have a good week and stay safe.

#StHelena #PoliceReport #AltogetherSafer

SHG

19 October 2021