St Helena Police Recruitment – Reaching out to our community to join a dynamic team to make a difference in keeping everyone safe

Why join the Police Service?

This is not just a job, this is a different lifestyle. You will become part of a loyal team who will do their best to support you and the community in which we serve.

This Island is your home. Your family and your friends live here, why not contribute to keeping them safe.

Why do we need locals?

No one knows the people and the places better than you.

No one can do this better than you.

You don’t have to be the most qualified, you just need to want to make a difference.

I will lose my friends

Real friends can’t be lost, they will support you and be your champion.

A challenge that we do have is having to police the community in which we live. Our goal is always to keep our work life and personal lives separate, although difficult, it is not impossible.

None of what we do is personal, our role is to enforce the law. We must always carry out our duties without favour or affection, malice or ill will.

The pay is too low for all of the responsibility

Ultimately, this job is not just about pay, the rewards that we get far outweighs the financial gain. The fulfilment of knowing that you have helped to make someone’s life better is reward in itself. This is about inner gratification.

What are the benefits?

We all aim for security in our lives for our children and ourselves. St Helena Government offers this security including a 15% pension contribution, 25 days annual leave and public holidays.

St Helena Police Recruitment Open Day

#StHelena #StHelenaPolice #Recruitment #AltogetherSafer

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

20 August 2021