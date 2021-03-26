SOLAS Request from Ramses Dous – Update

On Friday, 26 March, senior medical staff from the Health Directorate boarded the vessel Ramses Dous in order to assess and advise on medical treatment of crew members reported to have been displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The medical staff took swabs from all crew for COVID-19 testing at the Health Directorate lab facilities; testing is currently in progress.

Crew members who were previously experiencing mild flu-like symptoms have improved during the past few days and are back to their daily duties on-board. The SHG medical staff have provided the necessary advice to the vessel’s Captain and crew, on medical treatment. Advice has been offered on the precautionary measures to be adhered to whilst they quarantine on-board.

All crew will quarantine on-board the vessel. The vessel is no longer berthed alongside Ruperts Jetty, but remains in St Helena waters at this time and is ongoing discussion with the Health Directorate.

The Health Directorate and Port Authorities continue to monitor the vessel’s situation and will provide a further update in due course.

SHG

26 March 2021