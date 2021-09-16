Side Path Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Side Path Road to be closed from Monday, 27 September 2021, for a period of approximately seven months.

This closure is to allow the rehabilitation works for the R2 Road Project, under the Economic Development Investment Programme, to be carried out.

During this closure, the diversion routes will be via Constitution Hill Road and across country via Ladder Hill.

Drivers with light vehicles, smaller trucks, and buses are encouraged to use Constitution Hill Road and drivers with heavier buses and trucks are encouraged to drive across country via Ladder Hill Road.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and understanding during the implementation of this key project.

SHG

16 September 2021