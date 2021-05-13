Shuttle Flight to Ascension Island Cancelled

Today’s shuttle flight to Ascension Island by Titan Airways has unfortunately been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions on St Helena.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 10am but with no improvements, the decision was made to cancel the flight on safety grounds – Safety of passengers and crew is paramount.

St Helena Government is currently discussing with Titan Airways when the flight will be able to go ahead.

The public will be kept updated.

13 May 2021