SHG Service Delivery Survey – Reminder

The public is reminded that SHG is running a ‘live’ Service Delivery Survey to gauge customer satisfaction in respect of services offered by SHG.

The user-friendly survey gives customers a chance to rate the services that SHG offer and provide feedback on how they feel a particular service can be improved. The survey will be ‘live’ and feedback will be monitored and reported on regularly.

The survey can be found on the SHG Website, in the Public Library, and also in the Post and Customer Services Centre at the Post Office in Jamestown. Alternatively, the Survey can be completed online via the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SHG-Services.

Hard copies of completed surveys can be sent to Information and Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh .

SHG

19 February 2021