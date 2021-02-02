SHG Launches Service Delivery Survey

St Helena Government (SHG) has today, Tuesday, 2 February 2021, launched a ‘live’ SHG Service Delivery Survey to gauge customer satisfaction in respect of services offered by SHG.

SHG provides a wide range of services to the public and would like to understand how customers rate these services. Customer feedback is important and will help to understand where and how improvements can be made.

Services include Roads Maintenance, Outpatient Clinics, Hospital Services, Waste Management, Immigration and Port Control, among others. The survey is user-friendly and will give customers a chance to rate the services that SHG offer as well as provide feedback on how they feel a particular service can be improved. The survey will be ‘live’ and feedback will be monitored and reported on regularly.

The survey can be found on the SHG Website, in the Public Library, and also in the Post and Customer Services Centre at the Post Office in Jamestown. Alternatively, the Survey can be completed online via the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SHG-Services.

Hard copies of completed surveys can be sent to Information and Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin, at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh .

SHG Service Delivery Survey

#StHelena #SHGServiceDeliverySurvey #CustomerFeedback

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

2 February 2021