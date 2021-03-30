Seriously Ill Crew Member Transferred to Bradleys Facility

The Health Directorate has been in continuous contact with the vessel Ramses Dous since the Captain and crew quarantined at sea on 26 March. The vessel remains in St Helena waters under quarantine conditions for ease of access to medical treatment, if needed.

Reports were received this morning that a crew member had become ill. Following review by the Health Directorate, his condition was deemed serious and could no longer be managed on-board the vessel. The patient has been transferred from the vessel to Bradley’s Hospital for stabilising and lifesaving treatment, pending a medevac flight to South Africa at the earliest opportunity.

All those who are providing care to this patient at Bradley’s Hospital have been fully vaccinated. The staff at Bradley’s Hospital will quarantine for 14 days and will only be released from quarantine following a negative COVID-19 test result on Day 14.

The Health Directorate will continue to closely monitor the health condition of the crew members on the vessel and will provide a further update in due course.

The Health Directorate would like to reassure the public that the risk to our community remains unchanged and is considered very low.

SHG

30 March 2021