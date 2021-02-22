St Helena is currently experiencing unsettled sea conditions, due to the north westerly swells, which are forecast to continue until Monday, 1 March 2021.

Due care and attention should be taken when swimming in Rupert’s and James Bay during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Seafront, Jamestown Wharf and Rupert’s Wharf and Jetty areas if necessary.

SHG

22 February 2021